None of my Reolink cameras will record to memory card while I'm viewing live in app. This has been an ongoing issue but just dismissed it as how I had them set up until I considered the various Reolink cameras I have and years I've used the brand. Is this just how they operate, either watch live or record...not both? Anyone else have this issue?
@tjmoore82_316514855800995 It should record to SD even though you are watching a live view.
