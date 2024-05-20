Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I recently purchased and setup a GO PT Ultra with a EIOTCLUB SIM card. I was able to get it connected and online with no issue but now every time I try to connect to it usually fails and the speed is very slow.The camera shows 4 out of 5 bars for cellular reception and I’ve got fluent mode turned all the way down. Anything else I can do?
@jack_191956701057273 is it possible to get the upload speed from the camera location? Install ookla speed test from play store on your smartphone. You need to have at least 12Mbps upload.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!