Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello all,i have a question about the monitoring settings.My setting is10s to go back to the monitoring point.This works fine when i move the camera via app, but not when i move the camera manually with my hands.This was only a test for myself to know what happens when someone else moves my camera.Is this a known bug or are there any other settings?Can someone help or explain?Thank you all!
@thomaswieder_486864549789898 The software has no knowledge that the camera has been manually rotated. You need to install it at least 3m above ground and by the time someone rotates it, the camera has already started recording.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!