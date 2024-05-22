Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello all.I am a new Reolink customer, investing significantly in PoE kit and an NVR.Coming from Nest, I was surprised and disappointed not to see a scrubbing feature.This makes the Reolink offering (IMO) difficult to use for one of its key purposes: quickly identifying activity.If I had realised this prior to purchase I suspect I would have chosen an alternative supplier. Entirely my own fault for not conducting better research but it seemed such a fundamental feature I assumed it would exist.I'm sure I cannot be the only customer with this view, so any development in this area would not only be personally appreciated but would I'm sure represent a significant improvement (to an otherwise excellent system).Cheers, Tom (UK user).
@user_805124439601351_805124439601351 We have been asking for the video deletion function for quite some time. Have no idea whether this is on their implementation list. It shouldn't be that difficult to implement. Never had the requirement to delete any video on my cameras.
