Hello Reolink WorldDoes anyone succeed to add Reolink E1 PROn in QNAP QVR pro ?
Any idea?Many thanksFred
@jo-butagaz Read this correspondence https://www.reddit.com/r/qnap/comments/10bzl41/comment/j6ge3si/
@joseph_1979 Hello Joseph,Thank you for your input!I succeed to solve this issue with activation of RTSP and ONVIF parameters in Reolink Windows client.... It looks like disabled by default.More, before this, I installed latest camera software which (I think) enabled the "Network/Advanced" part where I was able to activate onvif parameter.So, E1 pro is configured in QVR pro.By the way, I noticed that binary flux is very huge comparing to another (8k) cam: 2600 kbps vs 570 kbpsBest regards.Fred
