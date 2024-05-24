Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have Reolink TrackMix POE cameras in different buildings connected to network POE switches, and I cannot connect them directly to the NVR.Can the NVR record video of these cameras considering they are not directly connected to it?If it is possible, what are the considerations? Is there a document describing the configuration?
@user_826435831410838_826435831410838 Ensure that the NVR and the cameras are on the same subnet. It is recommended to have the cameras connected to the NVR through an POE switch(es). This allows you to connect to the cameras directly in the event of a failure of the NVR and that there are features not yet readily available on the NVR.
