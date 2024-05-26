Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hey guys,I'd like to add my Trackmix Wifi to my Synology Surveillance Station. It should be supported according to synologies compatibility list.synology[com]/de-de/compatibility/camera?brand%5B%5D=Synology&brand%5B%5D=Reolink&query=reolinkHowever adding it to synology fails during the authentication step. From the internet i learned that I probably need top open some ports on my reolink.I have found this articlesupport.reolink[com]/hc/en-us/articles/900004435763/When I open the reolink client the network tab does not show advanced settings (sorry screenshot is in German ).Am I missing something? The Trackmix Wifi has a DC Connection. So the limitation about battery powered systems mentioned in the support article should not apply here right?Where is the "Server Settings" page in the reolink client.Both client and FW of the trackmix are up to date.thx for your help guys
@user_827429727908048_827429727908048 Is this battery operated TrackMix. If so there is no advanced settings and cannot be connected to any surveillance system other than using their client.
