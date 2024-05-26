Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi all,Via NVR controlls/settings i can link my floodlight to any camera. Via my mobile App it is just possible to Link IT with the Doorbell. Why ist that?Can i switch on the alarm sirene manuelly by pressing any [censored]on in the App? Or Just automatically with pir?Thank you
@user_805094830948546_805094830948546 It can be linked to other cameras as illustrated in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/10918544226585/And yes, you can manually turn on/off the siren by clicking on its icon.
