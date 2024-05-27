Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Have tracked down a reproduceable issue with the Reolink Video Doorbell firmware when linked to Alexa. If a Reolink Video Doorbell is enabled through Reolink Cloud, linked into Alexa, and then viewed via Alexa, the doorbell will not ring locally or sound the chime for multiple minutes. After the usual 15 second or so delay then doorbell push notifications to the Reolink app will come through, but the actual local doorbell sound as well as the remote chime will not sound until multiple minutes have passed.This occurs whether the camera is manually viewed via Alexa (ex: "Alexa, show me the Front Door Camera") or whether it is viewed automatically as a result of doorbell press notification. In the latter case, if doorbell press notifications are enabled then the camera is automatically viewed, which means the doorbell will sound no more frequently than once every several minutes.To reproduce this, simply cloud enable the camera, tie it into Alexa, view the camera with Alexa, and then try pressing the doorbell. After 20 seconds or so try pressing it again and see if the chime sounds.The issue does not occur with viewing the RTSP stream (I have an NVR recording 24x7), viewing via the web interface, or viewing via the Reolink iOS app. The issue occurs only when the camera is viewed via the Reolink Alexa skill. However, because this affects the local ringing sound at the doorbell itself as well as the remote chime, I would classify this as an issue with the Video Doorbell firmware, not an issue with the Reolink Alexa skill.I've duplicated this on two different Video Doorbells, one powered via the doorbell transformer and the other powered by the included Reolink AC adapter.I am on hardware version DB_566128M5MP_W and running firmware v3.0.0.3215_2401262240.Support is currently escalating this to a higher tier to look into.Anyone else having the same problem w/ Alexa and doorbell ringing?Mike
@ourreolink_821905382830237 Mike, I don't have this setup and so I cannot help. However, I suggest you to put this issue on reddit reolink https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/ and definitely you will find members having your setup and can help.
@joseph_1979 - Thank you. I'll check out the Reddit. In the meantime, to minimize impact of the bug I've just turned off the Alexa doorbell notification and automatic live view. I still hear the doorbell chime and get notifications via the Reolink app. If I want to view the camera on my Echo Show I can ask Alexa to do that and then will incur the previously described issues with the doorbell ringing, but at least this way it only happens when I ask for the camera (vs every time the doorbell is rung it can't ring again for a few minutes).
