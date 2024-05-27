Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I feel like the turret is a bit less conspicuous than the bullet and was looking to mount it outside on our brick wall, pointed down at our sidewalk/stairs.I know reolink suggests mounting on the ceiling but I wondered if anyone had examples of this cam type on a wall pointed parallel-ish to it.Also, while I’m here, is it suggested to use a junction box on brick? Or should I try to flush mount and stuff the cables into the wall.Thank you!
@user_826529980600507_826529980600507 Yes you can and I recommend you to have a junction box to hide the cables unless you are able to hide them into the wall. Ensure that the ends are absolutely sealed as otherwise shall have problems with moisture. I normally use waterproof amalgamated tape.See this link on how turrets are mounted on the wall. https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/171eb1p/can_i_wall_mount_a_reolink_rlc1224a_with_the/
