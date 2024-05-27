Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello, I have an Argus 3 Pro installed on WiFi.Since several weeks my camera does not register any more 30 seconds videos as per settings. I only have 4 second registered.Would you know why please ? I have other issues : it is very complicated to access the stored videos from the app. I must try to access again and again to finally access to the stored videos. For the live video it works immediately. And last but not least, could you help me to refine my settings : when I am in live video I see the camera is detecting people (thanks to the "people" icon showing up) but the alert does not trig. Would you know how to make it triggering please ? Thanks a lot for your help
@user_653336829771814_653336829771814 Go to system and restore it. The WIFI settings are not deleted but all other settings are set to their default value.Then in the recording untag 'others' and base your detections on persons, vehicles and pets. Set them to 60. On the PIR set the sensitivity to max say 98%. This allows it to be triggered at max range (between 9m and 10m). Set the other parameters like push notifications, max recording to 30s, etc. Similarly in email and push notification, see what object you want to be notified. Always untag 'others'.As to access recorded videos, do you have the issue when you are on the same WIFI as the camera? Do you have good WIFI signal strength? Is the camera connected to 2.4G or 5G bands? Is it far away? Are there any obstacles? Install ookla speed test on your mobile and connect the smartphone to the same SSID as the camera and at the location of the camera measure the UPLINK speed. It should be at least 10Mbps.
