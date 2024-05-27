Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Is there an existing Reolink product or recording device that is triggered by sound?
@gorio_382660494987496 No. We have been requesting this for quite some time. But there are brands like TP Link whereby their cameras are triggered by sound.
