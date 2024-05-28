Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello all.Is it possible to configure 510WA to record by ftp to WD My Cloud?I'm having problems accessing the cloud.When I test it:"452: Failed to create folder. Please check:If your FTP server is full.If you have permission to create folder."The user and password are ok. The folder exists and that user account can create folders. The disk is not full...Thank youJT
@user_828025657151697_828025657151697 I can't see the snapshot you added. Can you take a snapshot of the ftp configuration you did on the camera? Check whether FTPS is supported by WD My cloud. And exclude the trailing / in the camera's "Remote Directory" parameter.You may test the ftp by installing Cerberus/FileZilla ftp server on your PC.
@joseph_1979 It doesn't support FTPS.The username and password as ip and port are correct and is working on Filezilla.Folder camara is created on wd disk.Also tried with WD My Cloud administrator user and password. Same results.Thank you
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!