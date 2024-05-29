Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi GuysI am old and not very clever tech wise. I bought a reolink Argus 3 after an attempted break in, I have linked the camera to Alexa and my PC and the view is fine on the PC and Echo. However it does not seem to trigger a connection if someone comes in range.What am I doing wrong or how can I correct it.Thanks
@user_819267408945310_819267408945310 I presume you have installed a micro SD. Go to record and then to schedule and enable person, vehicle and pet. Untag 'others' as you will have recording for every movement including branches swaying.Then go to push or email notification and again click on schedule and enable person, vehicle and pet. Note also that detection for battery operated cams is based on PIR (to maximise battery life) which has a max range of 10m depending on whether the object is crossing or approaching the PIR. See pattern diagram below.Don't worry about technicalities. I will avoid the depth of technicalities. Those I leave it to the university students :). But nothing is complex in life other than our cerebellum. The information on the Internet is massive something which you had never dreamt when you were young. And thanks to this information they are building AI.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!