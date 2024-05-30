Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
This is not a really new topic, I saw this in earlier blog's, sometimes my camera E1 outdoor pro is losing his guard point and he goes automaticly to en end point ( so I only can see the wall ). So I only can know when this happened after some time that I did not get an alarm and I look to the camera pictures...... And when it happened I have to re make the guard point.The firmware version of the camera is V3.1.0.2515_23072809 , and it looks like it is the latest version.How can I solve this problem.
@user_828699840401634_828699840401634 Upgrade the fw to v3.1.0.3398_2404031840 from their download center and you will see the improvements. Use the Windows client to upgrade the fw.
