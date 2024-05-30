Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hey everyone!Nighttime is when we need security the most. Therefore, we often prioritize a camera's night vision capabilities. Understanding the different types of night vision can help us find the camera that best suits our needs. So, let's dive into the various night vision types: IR (Infrared) Night VisionIR night vision captures images in black and white. In low light conditions, IR security cameras emit high levels of infrared light, which is reflected by objects. The infrared-light image is then converted into a visible-light image, resulting in the black-and-white pictures we see. Color Night Vision with SpotlightColor night vision with spotlight uses built-in spotlights to create light sources. These cameras can manually or automatically (triggered by motion) turn on bright white lights to illuminate the area. Even in total darkness, they provide clear, full-color images. Starlight Night VisionStarlight night vision cameras amplify light from stars, the moon, and other sources, delivering sharper and clearer images than the naked eye, even in nearly 0 Lux conditions. With larger sensors, wider apertures, and optimized shutter speeds, these cameras excel in low light. While providing high-quality night vision, they may switch to black and white mode for improved clarity in extremely low light. ColorX Night VisionColorX is Reolink's advanced True Full-Color Night Vision technology. Featuring an F1.0 super aperture and a highly sensitive 1/1.8” image sensor, ColorX cameras capture accurate color images even in low light without requiring spotlights. This technology allows both infrared and visible light to reach the image sensor, making nighttime footage as bright and vivid as daytime.The latest camera using ColorX technology is our #Argus4Pro. Curious about the performance of its night vision? Stay tuned for its official launch on June 10th! Click here to discover its other features and pre-order activities: https://reolink.club/Argus4ProPreOrder-COMWe have included images demonstrating different color vision. Can you guess which one is which?
