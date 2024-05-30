Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I recently purchased an Argus 3. I have been recording videos to the micro SD card. Below is a screen shot of some recorded videos. The Argus 3 timestamp shows the first video was recorded around 7:18am to 7:19am but the timestamp on the recorded file is 11:19am. All the files have two timestamps and they are always about 4 hours different. I am speculating that the difference has to do with GMT and my location. I am in the eastern U.S. time zone which is currently GMT-4. I have the settings for the camera configured for the local time but that time is not being used in the file naming convention of the camera. Any ideas on how to get the camera to record the proper time?Thanks,Mark
@user_828766971498649_828766971498649 Have you set your timezone under Date time menu?
@joseph_1979 Yes. Since I am 4 hours different than the GMT, I think that has something to do with the 4 hour discrepancy in the times recorded by the camera.That is just a guess though.Mark
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!