Hello,All my security cameras have Internet disabled. I noticed with this 5MP Reolink Doorbell Camera, if I disable Internet and make it LAN only, it disconnects from Wifi and will not connect unless I enable Internet... why is that?Why does it need Internet in order to work. I have my own NVR, so I don't need for the doorbell to access outside Internet for any reason.I just bought this doorbell and if it requires Internet connection, then that's not good for me.
@user_828616743243981_828616743243981 Try to disable UID. Normally there is no need of Internet connectivity. Only for setting battery cams, Internet is required and then access can be restricted.
