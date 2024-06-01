Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Dear Reolinkers,We understand the importance of SIM card connectivity for our cellular cameras. Vodafone has informed us that, starting August 1, 2024, they will discontinue their Smart SIM connectivity service in the UK and several European countries (Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Spain, and the Czech Republic). As a result, Reolink cellular cameras using Vodafone Smart SIMs will no longer connect to cellular networks.However, your cameras won't become unusable. You can replace the Vodafone Smart SIM with a SIM card from another provider, and your device will function as usual. For more info & recommend carriers: https://reolink.club/Vodafone-COM
@reolink-daisy All that is needed is a nano SIM with either data only or data/Voice and having access to the Internet. Some M2M SIMs restrict Internet Access.
@reolink-daisy - unfortunately having spoken to Voda fone, they haven't offered any viable realistic solution or reasonable alternative for Smart Sim customers, their cheapest 'alternative' is 400% more expensive, per device, per month. Smart SIMs are currently £4 per month, next similar alternative they offer in a different department is £20 per month, per device, for PAYG - obviously unreasonable as an alternative. Their pay monthly sim only deals are more expensive, unless you manage to get a deal with a customer service rep on a case by case if you're lucky, especially for anyone with multiple Reolink sim card based cameras. E E and O 2 do not offer anything anywhere near the same cost, and therefore the cheapest they offer is either PAYG or sim only deals and significantly more expensive. Their respective IoT departments are aimed towards business customers with even higher tariffs. It would be great if Reolink could negotiate a deal with any of the suppliers a specific sim deal for a similar or same price of what the Voda Smart Sims were at £4 per month otherwise it could seriously affect Reolink sales through no fault of Reolink or any other supplier for that matter, which voda don't appear to care about sadly.
Why not get a Labara 1GB SIM for 49p/month? (for first 3 months then £3.99)or do you need masses of Data?I can't include a link but it's on the Labara site
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!