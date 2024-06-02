Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I recently purchased a rlc-840a camera to add to my system but am unhappy with its nighttime recording and notifications which frequently fail, tried all sorts of settings in terms of sensitivity etc and wish to try firmware update but cannot find the firmware version for the 840a in the download section.
@user_829660786163951_829660786163951 This means that there is no firmware update. Submit your request to support on support(@)reolink(.)com.
