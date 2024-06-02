Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello, I was hoping to get some answers to my Reolink Argus Pt Ultra. Received the camera today and have it setup and mounted. What I don’t understand is, the push notifications doesn’t get send to my phone if I’m further away from the camera. I would say I’m about 40 to 50 away from the camera. On live view I can see the person indicator when I walk around so that’s mean the camera detected the motion, but yet is not sending push notifications, I have to be really close to the camera and then I get the push notifications. What can be done to this camera sending notifications when detecting further objects movement? I have max out on person sensitivity, PIR sensitivity still no luck. Thanks!
@ritheenhep_302593081376995 Detection is based on PIR and the max range (at max sensitivity) is around 10m (33feet). Thereafter it will use the AI to determine the object in the FOV. So when you are in live mode, it will use the AI algorithm to determine if there is any of the AI objects in the FOV. If you want a longer range then the detection should be based on pixel changes and this is available on cameras which are dc powered or POE. Such cameras are constantly recording and if object is detected you have a 10s pre-recording.
@joseph_1979 thank you! That’s explained a lot.
I have almost the same problem , but,, the motion used to get picked up and recorded, now it doesn't and will just record with nothing in camera range, and I have not change camera placement or settings, it just stopped working properly.
@wink06_538276622565597 Which model? So the camera is no longer detecting anything?
@joseph_1979 Argus pt, it will detect closer to camera, but will not at farther ranges where it used to, and I haven't moved it or changes settings
