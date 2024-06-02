Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Good morning, I purchased recently a Reolink 510A, which I hoped would work well with AgentDVR (iSpy) software. The older / different variant IPC_523128M5MP_V2 seems to work just fine and the connections are listed without any problems. The variant I received i.e., IPC_MS1NA45MP, does not seem to have any ports open at all. I did an nmap on both devices - they are definitely different.IPC_523128M5MP_V2 has plenty of ports open, including 554
nmap 192.168.153.12 -p-
Starting Nmap 7.93 at 2024-06-01 15:41 MDT
Nmap scan report for 192.168.153.12
Host is up (0.0013s latency).
Not shown: 65526 closed tcp ports (reset)
PORT STATE SERVICE
21/tcp open ftp
80/tcp open http
443/tcp open https
554/tcp open rtsp
1935/tcp open rtmp
6001/tcp open X11:1
8000/tcp open http-alt
8888/tcp open sun-answerbook
9000/tcp open cslistener
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 9.75 seconds
IPC_MS1NA45MP seems to be locked down
nmap 192.168.153.13 -p-
Starting Nmap 7.93 at 2024-06-01 15:42 MDT
Nmap scan report for 192.168.153.13
Host is up (0.0034s latency).
Not shown: 65532 closed tcp ports (reset)
PORT STATE SERVICE
80/tcp open http
443/tcp open https
9000/tcp open cslistener
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 2.33 seconds
Is this by design? Is there any newer / different firmware for IPC_MS1NA45MP variant that opens port 554 to enable operation as a network camera? I am running the latest firmware available for IPC_MS1NA45MP variant. thank you!
@user_829841447919777_829841447919777 From the Windows Reolink client, go to Networks\Advanced\Server Settings and enable the RTSP port 554.
