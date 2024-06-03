Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
My keen ranger pt solar panel isn't charging the camera,i've moved it for more sunlight cleaned it and cut branches away.But I have to remove the camera and charge it from a household source.Can you replace it.RegardsDavid
@user_645934092533771_645934092533771 Email support on support(@)reolink(.)com
