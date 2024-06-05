Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I want to be able to turn off my IP cameras when I am at home for two main reasons : 1 - privacy2 - I want to reduce my overall power consumption and turn off unecessary equipment. Is there a way to add a [censored]on "Off" or "sleep" mode to quickly turn on or off the camera ? At this time, I am thinking to add a zigbee plug behind the POE switch and turn it off when I am home but my NAS is connected to the same switch which means I would have to buy a second switch for the NAS. Not ideal. Thanks.Julien
@user_828408434729184_828408434729184 From Android client you can create two shortcuts, one to stop recording and alerting and the other to re-enable them. However, one has to recall to re-activate when he/she leaves the premises. We have asked for geofencing so that such an activity is done automatically. In the absence of geofencing, we have asked for a schedule in shortcuts but so far this has not been implemented. Still waiting.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!