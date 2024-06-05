Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Any way to silence alerts on the phone for X number of minutes.Its handy when you're working in your own front yard, or tree shadows are moving due to a specially windy day.
@user_690764225642642_690764225642642 Unfortunately the schedule under shortcuts hasn't yet been implemented. Last year we have asked for it in a survey and so far we didn't see it implemented. Maybe for them this is not of a high priority.
