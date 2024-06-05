Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Just thought id throw a reminder out to everyone that most of cameras dont auto update the firmware via the app or client. The exception is battery cams.There has been a few recent firmware updates added to the download section, so highly recommend to check it out if you havent. Also if in doubt, email support and at the very least they will send out the latest file available for your cam.https://reolink.com/download-center/
