Hey Reolinkers!We're thrilled to celebrate our 15th anniversary! 🥳 15 years is long enough for countless stories to unfold, and every step we take relies on your firm support. Join us in an amazing anniversary giveaway and share your moments with us!Prize: Eight 15th Anniversary gift boxes (including a video doorbell, Reolink T-shirt, and more!)How to Enter: 1. Comment below:● Your most cherished, unforgettable, or meaningful experiences with Reolink over the past 15 years.● If you are a new fan, share your expectations for us over the next 15 years!2. Winners will be announced on June 16th. How to Win: Heartfelt Story Awards: 4 winners will be selected based on their comments, highlighting the most heartfelt storiesLucky Number Awards: 2 winners will be randomly drawn from Comments at Multiples of 15 (e.g., 15th, 30th, 45th, 60th Comment)Popularity Award: The comment with the most likes will winParticipation Award: One lucky participant will be chosen at randomWhich Reolink moment impresses you most? We can't wait to read your incredible stories and spread the joy of our 15th Reo-versary! Unlock more anniversary surprises at: https://reolink.club/15thReoversary-CM
