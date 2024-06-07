Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
New RLC-843A. When connected my app picked it up and added it alongside my existing camera. Problem comes when I try to connect through my browser using the IP address. I try both http and https but neither work. I can connect to the first camera ok but not the new one. Router and POE switch have been reset to default and along with both cameras. 1st camera i can still access but not the second one. Just through the reolink app. And there are some settings you can't access through the app (ex. turn off DHCP and changing ports for port forwarding). Thank you for your help
@user_772567727153399_772567727153399 Use the Windows Reolink client and enable https under networks/advanced/server settings.
