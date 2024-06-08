Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Ever since I updated my Duo with this new firmware update, I no longer get Person Detected notifications on any of my devices for this camera nor do the other occupants in my household. The little WiFi connection indicator has been removed as well. Reboots from the web client, app, and straight up unplugging it has not resolved this issue. Beware of this update if you really need those notifications as I do. Hopefully I can roll it back.
@vnmd Try to restore it. By restoring all the paramaters are set to their default value with the exception of WIFI configuration. If you still unable to get it operational then email support on support(@)reolink(.)com
@joseph_1979 I gave this a shot and no luck, so I submitted a support ticket. I appreciate the help.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!