I'm looking to purchase the white version of the Reolink Video doorbell WiFi version with the field of view as follows (vs the Black version), but it's not available for my country: Ireland. • Horizontal: 100°• Vertical: 135°• Diagonal: 180°Has the white version been discontinued, and if not when will it be available for me to purchase on the Ireland store?
@user_831986059370713_831986059370713 Try to email support on support(@)reolink(.)com. Maybe they will help you on how to source a white doorbell. If you are not in a hurry I will wait for the new one which shall be released shortly. It shall include package detection and have a wider vertical FOV.
