Hi AllI have 2 x Reolink Wifi Camera LUMUS (non battery) and 1 x Reolink Wifi Camera (solar powered/battery) Argus Eco.They are currently configured and viewed by the Apps.I wonder if I can connect them to a NVR so that video can be recorded in the NVR instead of the SD card.I don't intend to record 24/7, but only critical motion detected onto the NVR, if that is possible.Thanks in advance.
@user_832155508748479_832155508748479 All POE and dc powered WIFI Reolink cameras can be managed by the NVR. However, battery operated cameras cannot be managed by the NVR and can ONLY be managed through their clients. Note also that there is no ftp functionality in battery operated cams and the only storage is on the SD and the cloud (against a subscription). But recently they have introduced a hub for the battery operated cams. Still new to me and have no details other than it can have a capacity of 1T (2x512G SD) and can take up to 8 cameras (battery, poe and dc powered).
