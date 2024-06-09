Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
What other SIM card can I use for my Riolink cameras in the Uk. Vodafone will cease their smart cards starting this August. Please advice.
@nbaaren_391415540195578 As a test try the one you have in your smartphone. Basically all should work provided you have access to the Internet (No M2M), be LTE and have adequate data depending how much you access it and download files.
