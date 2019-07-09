Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I am not techno savvy so please keep answers simple.I am thinking a getting a chrome book and it has access to Google Play but I don't know if it is capable of loading and viewing. I have the Argo 2 wireless and use them to monitor my horse.Laurie
@betta_119420242788569 @betta_119420242788569 Chromebook is a laptop that doesn’t allow you to install any programs or apps on it. It is important to know that there is no need for any third-party software for video surveillance on a Chromebook.
Sorry that the Reolink client is only applied to Windows and Mac system at present. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to you. We will spare no effort to make progress in the future. If you have other problems, welcome to leave a comment here or you can send an email to support@reolink.com for further assistance. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
