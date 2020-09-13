Reolink updates
Hello, I would live stream feeds of wired cameras that are attached to and NVR using a third-party tool such as Motion Eye or VLC as described here. Is that possible with Poe devices connected to NVRs? Or do I need to use a separate Poe switch to get network access to each camera?Thanks!
That depends on the model of your camera.Here is a link to guide you how to stream on VLC:https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007010473-How-to-Live-View-Reolink-Cameras-via-VLC-Media-Player?source=searchHope that is helpful for you.
Hi Cynthia,This solution will not work if the cameras are connected to the NVR.Would you like to try again.
Got it sorted thanks folks! The following works through the NVR with the 5mp cameras. Not sure if it will work using the 4K ones though.rtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_1_mainrtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_2_mainrtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_3_mainrtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_4_main
rtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_1_main
rtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_2_main
rtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_3_main
rtsp://192.168.1.101:554//h264Preview_4_main
Great work Daniel. I suppose it was somewhat intuitive when you think about it. The same process to pull a feed directly off a camera works to pull it off the NVR, just increment the number in the RTSP/HTTP URL to see each of the 16 cameras.In my case due to password authentication it's;rtsp://username:password@ip_addr_nvr:554/h264Preview_01_main... through to ...rtsp://username:password@ip_addr_nvr:554/h264Preview_16_mainAnd for static images;http://ip_addr_nvr:80/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=1&user=username&password=password... through to ...http://ip_addr_nvr:80/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=16&user=username&password=passwordJust remember to use the IP address, username and password of the NVR and not of the cameras.It would be great if the Reolink team would update their documentation to include instructions for access cameras directly and via the NVR so others don't have to go through this.
VLC:https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007010473-How-to-Live-View-Reolink-Cameras-via-VLC-Media-Player?source=searchHiPlease help I tried to add cameras from reolink nvr via hoobs to homekit I have installed the ffmpeg camera plugin added 2 cameras to it scanned the QR code added the bridge to homekit but the both cameras appear in Home app but no signal. I checked the stream via VLAC Media Player rtsp://admin:xxxx@192.168.x.xx/Preview_01_main and it works for both cameras. What am I doing wrong?
