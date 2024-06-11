Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
This is a feature request for the RLC-823A. I would like to be able to automatically aim the camera at a Preset-Point (permanetly...) based on certain time of day. i.E. I would like it to watch the front door of the house during the day, so i see who is at the door and i want to keep the Garage with the cars in sight a night. Can this please be considered? Thank you very much!
@user_813314996531357_813314996531357 Good suggestion. Please submit your request to support on support(@)reolink(.)com
@joseph_1979 Thanks, just send an Email.
