Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi everyone,I recently noticed that all my Reolink camera has port 6001 open, and I'm not sure what it's used for. Can anyone explain the purpose of this port and whether it's necessary for the camera's operation? Any insights would be greatly appreciated!Thanks in advance!
This is a great question. Port 6001 does not appear in the "port list" of any of my Reolink cameras, yet it is open on all but the battery powered cameras.These ports appear to be open:80 is for http (unencrypted) access to the camera web interface443 is the https (encrypted) access to the camera web interface554 can be enabled for rtsp access to the Live feed.1935 for rtmp6001 for what?8000 for onvif9000 for "basic service"Some cameras have ports open by default, while other cameras require the user to specifically authorize them.
@crimp-on_62210811129 That's for X window server. At the client side you need an X window client and at the server an X window server. On the server side we used to enter the command DISPLAY. This shall echo the graphical display on the server to the client. This uses port 6001 and the protocol used is X11. Have you ever used XMING on a windows PC to access high end Linux platforms. I think this is needed by support to access battery operated cams when they need to investigate. I used this method to provide remote support on servers running Solaris and Linux.Note that on battery operated cam, there is no apache...no https.When I will be home in a few days I will try to see if I can get the log on screen.Port 80 should be disabled when http is not enabled. I will take it up with senior support.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!