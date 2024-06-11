Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I admit, I am confused by all of the technological terms people are using on this site. Obviously, there is a lot of communication and social interaction occurring on the site in the Reolink Community and most of the cameras being mentioned are not the type I have. I was told by Reolink support that a new camera could help because I have been having problems controlling my camera and being able to change the passwords. Someone who knows more about it told me the camera was hacked and I sort of suspected that because the camera never worked when it was supposed to. Most people whose comments I have read on the site do not have any problems with hacking and then one person said the cameras are not reliable even if you haven't had problems, so I'm confused. I don't think I would buy another camera from Reolink, main reason being that if someone hacks the cameras, there are a lot of options for them. They can even block your connection to your device by hacking the password for your account and logging you out of your camera, then changing your password so you don't have it. I have not been able to find anything in the app that tracks all the activity for the camera. Does anyone know how to check this?
@user_gocamera528 So far nobody was able to hack the protocol used by Reolink. Of course if your friend knows your account username and you enter a simple password 1234 then he will logon and fraud you. But if you don't give him the username (UID) and the password is strong then rest assured that he will spend all his lifetime and won't log in. Activate the option to block user if 3 attempts fail to log on.
