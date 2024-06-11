Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Can you leverage both the POE ports and 24VDC contacts on the back of the reolink doorbell at the same time? why am I asking?? :I have installed two reolink POE doorbells in one of our warehouse offices & they work great! However, One of the Doorbells is installed in a loud & long warehouse. the Door is 171 feet away from the office so the Bluetooth chime is only partially helpful for our use case. Wondering if anyone has tried or has input on two topics. Doorbells are currently the POE doorbells but I see they have the screws for standard 24V DC....Can I leverage both capabilities at the same time POE & the standard power contacts? so I can rig up a few non standard configs to aid in our use case...
Warm regards on any thoughts or feedback on what I'm trying to do....
@ron-morgenstern_794924005208288 All you need is a universal 433Mhz wireless controller (from Amazon) with which you can switch on anything such as a strobe/external chime, lights, etc. Have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/yzfbqo/modify_reolink_doorbell_to_keep_original_chime_box/
@joseph_1979 This is so helpful! thank you! seems like a very easy setup & thanks for the link on the other thread!!! I have the items on order...!Now.....allow me to get "greedy & add another wish list item....." In addition to wiring up the strobe, I'd like to also run a doorbell chime wire all the way back to the warehouse office. Do you think that a 24VDC transformer will be enough to run the relay, strobe & a wired analog chime 200 feet away. I can barely spell electricity BTW....
