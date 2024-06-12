Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have two E1 Zoom cameras. In the Windows client, I went in settings and set up continuous record. However, the recordings are two minutes with motion, and five minutes without motion. Why is this? Is this a setting I can check somewhere?Also, my first E1 Zoom uploads to Reolink Cloud continuously, but my second E1 Zoom only uploads motion videos. Do I change these settings in the Windows client?Thanks,Shane.
