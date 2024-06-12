Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, it looks like the notifications for the iPad app are going to the phone and and the notifications from the phone app go the iPad. This is an issue if you normally have your phone on Do Not Disturb and so the iPad app notifications get sent there and are silenced. To get around this as a temporary workaround you can enable focus mode for do not disturb on the iPhone to allow notifications for Reolink while in DND mode until the issue is fixed.
@jleung7_664526975243058 But this is how it works. If you activate DND on the smartphone then the push notifications are ignored (unless you override them per appl.). Push notifications from iphone and iPad are different. Each has a different token from APNS which is forwarded to Reolink message application server. This application server pushed the message for the two tokens to the Apple APNS. The apple APNS has no knowledge that the smartphone has DND activate. So smartphone receives the push message notification and ignores it.
@joseph_1979 Here is the issue. When I turn on notifications on the iPad app nothing happens. If I enable notifications on the iPhone it then works so the server is getting them swapped somehow.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!