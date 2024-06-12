Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
do not record and/or send push notifications when a device/mac address is detected in the lan networkI've got a camera in a position infront of my flat's door, sometimes I pass infront of it, so I get a lot of false notifications, but if the camera were able to detect that my mobile phone is connected to the wifi lan all these unnecessary notifications and recordings could be avoided
@user_833306988003504_833306988003504 This geofencing. So whenever your phone is within your WIFI coverage, it will switch off recording on your cameras. Submit your request to support on support(@)reolink(.)com. The more requests they receive the higher the probability of being implemented. I did submit my request last year. And I suggested if this cannot be implemented then improve the shortcuts to have a schedule and a status.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!