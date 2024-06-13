Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Has anyone else noticed on Android app that the live view feed stops refreshing video from cameras? I use an Android tablet as a monitor for my 6 Reolink cams and noticed after an app update the feeds stopped updating. I opened a case and the Reolink folks have been helpful and responsive but have indicated they can not reproduce the problem and that no one else has reported it. I've confirmed on two separate devices.I uninstalled the app and started with an old version 4.38 which worked fine, and started updating one at a time until the problem started. The last version that is problem free is 4-43-0-5-20240111.
@user_833789011820780_833789011820780 Do you encounter this when you are on the same network as the cameras? I did notice this when I am on 4G but when I am on the same WIFI I don't have the issue. So it seems to be a transport one.
Yes this is all on the same network as the NVR and cameras are POE to the NVR. Android tablet is wifi to the same network. All is fine with previous versions.
