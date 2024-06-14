Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi, I have 2 sites and therefore 2 wifi networks and I wish to monitor both sites on one single smart phone app. Is this possible? Rgds,Chris
@user_771453656916117_771453656916117 Yes you can. Just enable the UID on both cameras (Which I assume they are already set) and add them through the Android client using their UID and the credentials you have used.
