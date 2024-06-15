Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi there. Anyone knows how to Swtich the Spotlight Night-Mode via API. API-Guide describes only to set IrLights via API.
@dirk_402008813515005 I gave the curl commands to switch on/off the spotlight in https://community.reolink.com/topic/7204/rlc-511wa-http-requests-to-trigger-the-light?post_id=27161&_=1718469703483
@joseph_1979 I saw this earlier, but it does not work with the DUO WiFi Camera. The WhiteLed seems not to be supported by this camera. Just to be clear, I mean Settings, under Camera Light, Spotlight, NightMode switch between Auto and Off.
