I have a single Argus 3 Ultra. I would like it to record motion activated videos directly to my Synology NAS using my wifi network. Is this possible? I thought it was but I can't seem to find how to configure the system.Thanks,Mark
@user_828766971498649_828766971498649 You can't integrate any Reolink battery operated cam with 3rd party application. Poe and dc powered cams can be integrated to most HAs.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for the info. If I have to record to an SD card, will I have to physically pull the card and then copy the files?Thanks,Mark
