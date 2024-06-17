Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello everyone.I have a reolink duo POE and I would like to see it on my Chinese NVR, I am able to see other reolink camera but not the duo, could be a resolution issue?Thanks everyone willing to help meciao!
@paolo-dirienzo_791935412203714 What is the version of the NVR? Check out here https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/4410520891033-Which-NVR-Can-Work-with-Reolink-Duo-Series-Cameras/#:~:text=Reolink%20Duo%20PoE%20and%20Reolink,RLN12W%20can%20work%20with%20them.
Dear Joseph, I am sorry, but I do not understand your question.Your link takes me to an image I do not have on the camera, neither on the DVR that is a cheap Chinese that is working also with other reolink cameras, but does not show me the image from the duo.Thank you for helping me understand your questionciao
