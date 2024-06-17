Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I recently purchased the Argus PT Ultra directly from Reolink. I have never owned a security camera of any brand. At first, I was pleased with the Argus. It's mounted on my storage shed near the peak of the roof along with the solar panel. I keep it pointed at my boat due to the fact that someone attempted to steal the outboard motor off of it a few months ago. Someone apparently came out of the woods behind the storage shed during the night. But now I'm questioning my decision to go with the Argus PT Ultra. Why? 30 seconds of recording time is pathetic. I'm not happy with the fact that I have no recording time longer than 30 seconds. My battery power always displays 100% during the day, and has never been below 90% when I wake up in the morning, so I don't understand why the battery powered cameras are restricted to only 30 seconds of recording time. I'm about to buy another camera to put on the back side of my storage shed, but unless this ridiculous 30 seconds of recording time is changed, I'll be looking at other brands.
@hatterasman_820042441261186 30s once triggered but if the object stays within the FOV of the camera, it will still continue to record. Try it yourself. Have a look at Argus 4 Pro...if you have some light ... say a lantern..you shall see the view in colour during the night. And it has a newer PIR with longer range and 180 degrees FOV. Watch some videos on YouTube.
