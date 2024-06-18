Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have the post-motion record setting at 30 seconds on my Argus 3 Ultra. However, I still get most recorded videos with a length of 10 to 20 seconds. The camera doesn't appear to be using the post-motion record setting. Any ideas?Thanks,Mark
@user_828766971498649_828766971498649 once triggered it should record for 30s and if object is still within the FOV it shall continue to record. Try to stay longer than 30s....moving within PIR detection range...max 10m when sensitivity is set to max.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!