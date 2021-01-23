Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi, on a brand new RLC-510A with human detection featureThe human detection notification triggers the whole day for places which i have removed from the detection zone (made blue) I have a few other reolink IP cameras so i know how detection zones worksHere it seems the human detection feature is jsut not caring about the detection zonesA bug? Capture.jpgCapture2.jpg
getting worse, i get constant person activity is detected, while there is strictly nobodyI start to beleive this person detection by reolink is a scam
Please upgrade the firmware to see if the problem can be fixed: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004125186-01-12-2021-Firmware-for-RLC-520A-RLC-510A-RLC-820A-RLC-810A
Did the upgradeNot a single notification anymore about people and cars, even when there are cars and people...congratulations !! The whole logic is broken, the detection is not cl[censored]ifying cars/not carsIts the notification which cl[censored]ify when to notify about cars/not carsOn top of that, is means with any third party recorder, like a synology, you will never get car/not car notifications as its based on the detections type, not the notification type
For the alarm issue, could you please contact our support team at support@reolink.com? They will help you with their problem.For the smart detection on the third party software issue, we are sorry to tell you that you cannot get the car /no car notifications because the third party software cannot support the smart detection function.
I have the 510a cameras, and also noticed that areas excluded from detection were still detecting people and vehicles (a street and sidewalk in the view, which I excluded from the detection zone). I was advised by support that the detection exclusion feature did not work for people and vehicles. The essentially made the feature for sending notifications to my phone useless due to every p[censored]ing car or person triggered a notification of motion. It would be nice to see the camera firmware and/or NVR software and other applications updated to all for exclusion of all motion in defined zones. If this feature has been added, or is planned to be added, maybe someone from Reolink will advise. I was surprised to see Cynthia advise updating the firmware. When I followed her link, there was no description of the firmware update suggesting that the motion exclusion of people and vehicles option was added.
Sorry for the inconvenience caused to you. Our engineers are working hard to optimize this function, which may take some time. please wait patiently.
@cynthia_124785627824270 My camera has similar motion detection issues. So 3 years later the issue is still not solved????When I contact Resolink support about this issue, they say they are still working on it and I have to be patient ..................
