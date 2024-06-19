Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a cam out front that has a floodlight. I'd like to record all the normal road traffic, however, I don't want the floodlight coming on for road traffic, unless someone comes up the driveway/onto the property. It would be great to separately define detection zones for "Alarm" recording, and for "Spotlight". Right now they're tied together. I can Jerry-rig this by having the Reolink Alarm zone be just the yard, and then Blue Iris watches the feed 100% of the time and records its own motion and its own zone. But, there's real advantages to having it all in the camera, e.g. now that I've ordered some of your new Argus 4 Pro battery cameras for the back yard. I can't do those with Blue Iris!
@user_835186644893887_835186644893887 we already requested this. Kindly submit your request to support on support @ reolink . ComThe more requests they receive the higher the probability of bring implemented.
